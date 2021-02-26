Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0044

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Tierion has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $22,705.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

