Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Trading Down 6.7%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)’s share price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.