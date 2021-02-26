TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 5.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,617,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,915,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.91.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
Further Reading: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.