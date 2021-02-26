TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 5.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,617,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,915,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.91.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

