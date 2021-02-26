Titan Coin Market Cap Reaches $868,574.08 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $868,574.08 and $237.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005906 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

