TokenPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,875.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $799,703.22 and $245,875.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,001.86 or 0.99653542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00124209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003268 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,006,479 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

