Toll Brothers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

