Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Tompkins Financial worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TMP stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

