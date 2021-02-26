TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New $80.44 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 802,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,441,000. Crown accounts for 6.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. 11,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

