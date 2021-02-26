TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 896,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,352,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 2.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.22% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 297,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

