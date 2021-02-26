TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,762,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,701,000. US Foods accounts for about 4.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after buying an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,669,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 233,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

