TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 531,271 Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Marquee Raine Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000.

Shares of MRACU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

