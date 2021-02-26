TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 838,920 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,436,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.15% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 324,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,431 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

