TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes $10.32 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. Scion Tech Growth I comprises approximately 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000.

SCOAU traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 113,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

