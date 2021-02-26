TopBuild Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

BLD opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.31. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

