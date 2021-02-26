Tornado One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $134.25 or 0.00286935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $805,504.06 and $1.75 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.00480475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00067338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00080332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00468251 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

