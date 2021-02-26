Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,863 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

