Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 20,632 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,867.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $51.32 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.