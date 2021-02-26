Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

