Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of NiSource worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

