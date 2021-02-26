Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,493 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,418.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 389,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,543,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,165.61 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.