Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 11,765 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $56,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,928.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,910,494 shares of company stock valued at $728,246,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

