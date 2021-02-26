Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

