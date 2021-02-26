TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 19,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

