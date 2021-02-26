TPG Telecom Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TPG)

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
