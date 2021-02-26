Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 619.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $161.18 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

