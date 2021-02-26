Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Insider Buys £184,362 in Stock

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,362 ($240,870.13).
Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 94 ($1.23) during trading on Friday. 265,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Trans-Siberian Gold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £81.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.
Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile
