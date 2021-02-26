Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Insider Buys £184,362 in Stock

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 94 ($1.23) during trading on Friday. 265,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Trans-Siberian Gold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £81.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

