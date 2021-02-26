Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF remained flat at $$16.97 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.