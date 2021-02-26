Travala.com 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.52 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00006025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $130.10 million and $18.52 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,551,029 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

