TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Down 17%

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) fell 17% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 537,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 153,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

