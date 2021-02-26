TravelNote (TVNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $242.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $24,590.02 and $242.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 190.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00485681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00474559 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

