Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,274.75

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,274.75 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.57). Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97), with a volume of 1,005,423 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider John Rogers acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.