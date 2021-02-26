Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $704.85

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.85 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 40,367 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £540.19 million and a PE ratio of 56.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 886.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 704.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.35.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 241 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

