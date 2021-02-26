Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Down 2.1%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 3,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

