Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.25 to $0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,438. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.