Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Sells $368,080.00 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TREX traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 16,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

