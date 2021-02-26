Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

TRMB stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,458. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

