Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.91. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 61,783 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,894 shares of company stock worth $133,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

