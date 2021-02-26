Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of GTS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 114,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,348. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.