TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.44% of TrueBlue worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $743.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

