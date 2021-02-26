TrueChain (TRUE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.80 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $29.80 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00692659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.