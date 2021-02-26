Truist Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $29.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,706. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

