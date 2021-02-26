Truist Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $54.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 87,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,815. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

