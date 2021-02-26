Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $163.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

