Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AAN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

