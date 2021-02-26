Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $9,775,897.88 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at $45,613,676.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

