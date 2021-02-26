Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $7.08. Trxade Group shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

The stock has a market cap of $57.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

