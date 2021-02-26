Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $7.08. Trxade Group shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.
The stock has a market cap of $57.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)
Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
