TurtleCoin Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $385,907.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,293,652,837 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

