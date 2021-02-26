Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 16.6%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price dropped 16.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 1,456,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 391,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.