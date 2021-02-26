TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TVA Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TVA Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.