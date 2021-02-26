TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.